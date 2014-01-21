A marathon meeting on Monday to decide alternate arrangements for shopkeepers from a building in K R Market marked for demolition yielded no result with the BBMP asking for two more days to finalise plans.

The BBMP had planned to demolish the building at Sethuram Road and evict encroachers last Friday but called off the move following protests by vendors.

The BBMP sought two more days as Mayor B S Sathyanarayana and Palike Commissioner M Lakshminarayana are leaving for New Delhi to receive a JnNURM award and would return only on Wednesday evening

Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed, who was present at the meeting, helped convince the shopkeepers. He told reporters that the shopkeepers had identified space at Bandi Mott behind K R Market. “The Mayor and Commissioner will inspect the place on Thursday and a final decision will be taken,” he said.

Lakshminarayana said the shopkeepers’ request for sites instead of shops cannot be granted. “They are lessees and not owners. As an alternative, We can give them shops, but not sites,” he declared. He added that the space identified on Bandi Mott measured 40 X 60 sqft. “We will give it only for shops and not for any other purpose such as godowns,” he added. He also said BBMP was ready to give space for shops anywhere in Bangalore. He, however, affirmed that a building that has been proposed to be demolished has to be brought down as BBMP did not want to take risks.

Confirming that the BBMP had sought more time, Ayub Khan, Secretary to K R Market Vendors’ Association, said the shopkeepers had identified some sites as alternate locations. He assured that the vendors would wait till Thursday for the inspection by senior officials.

The building slated for demolition has 17 shops of which the Palike is using four.