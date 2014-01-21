Moments after the Volvo accident near Hoskote on Monday, a tea stall owner and his wife risked their lives to help passengers trapped inside the bus. Just before 5 am, Srinivas Murthy and Mamatha were opening their roadside tea stall when they heard a thud. They turned around, and saw the bus toppling over on the service road. Diesel started streaming out of its tank.

Without wasting any time, they ran towards the bus, while others who had gathered around were petrified the AC coach might catch fire. Two Volvos involved in similar accidents have gone up in blazes, and claimed 52 lives earlier.

“I used to work as a driver, and I was not scared. I went to the bus and cut the battery cable so that it wouldn’t spark off a fire,” Srinivasa Murthy told Express.

Diesel was leaking and the metal parts of vehicle had become scorching hot. “A spark from the battery would have been disastrous as as everyone was trapped inside the bus” he explained.

While he was cutting the wires, Mamatha broke the window panes with the help of an iron rod. He joined her and broke more of the panes with a tender coconut chopper from his shop. “Two bodies fell out as soon as we broke the windows. There was blood all over, and people were writhing in pain,” Mamatha said.

The couple pulled out the victims and called their friends Ambareesh and Manjunath, who drive ambulances. Later, two more ambulances from the 108 service were called from Bagalur and Hoskote and all the victims were shifted to hospital.

The police arrived at the spot at 6.30 am, an hour and a half after the crash, according to eyewitnesses.

Techie Volunteers

Sai Phanindra, a techie working for Cognizant, escaped with minor injuries and volunteered to helped other passengers.

“My wife and I were on the right side of the bus, and the bus fell on the left. We were not badly injured. I alerted people to keep an eye on the belongings of passengers. I secured my laptop and asked others to secure their valuables,” he said.

Bose Michale, a male nurse, was fast asleep at his hostel when the accident took place. He was to report for duty only at 8 am.

He rushed to the hospital as soon as he got to know about the accident. It was 6.15 am.

”We saw 40 people being rushed to casualty. Most of the passengers were bleeding, and one Mahendra was bleeding from the head. The nurses were quick to stop his bleeding, or he might have been in a worse shape,” an eyewitness said.