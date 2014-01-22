Discussions about proposals for a monorail system in the city are likely to resume soon after the end of the next Assembly session, which begins on Wednesday, Home Minister K J George said.

He was speaking to reporters on Tuesday. George, who had previously raised the need for a monorail to act as a feeder system to Namma Metro, said, “We have been thinking about setting up a monorail in the city. It will act as a link and bring people from areas where the Metro cannot operate to the reaches of the Metro tracks.”

“A few interested organisations have made presentations to the Chief Minister. We have not taken any concrete decision with regard to the monorail yet,” he clarified.“However, we are thinking about it. After the session, we will invite suggestions from different sections of society -- NGOs, transport planners, traffic police and other stakeholders -- and only then will a decision be taken,” he added.

The cost of the monorail project is likely to be covered by a public-private partnership model, the minister added.