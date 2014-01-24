“Under this flag, there is no prince and there is no peasant; there is no rich and there is no poor; there is no privilege, there is only duty, responsibility and sacrifice.” This is how Sarojini Naidu described the symbolism epitomised by the national Tricolour.

Similar sentiments were echoed by those who were present when the Tricolour was hoisted on the city’s first monumental flag post at the National Military Memorial here on Thursday. The flag post is 207 ft tall and is the 11th such flag post in the country. Hoisting the 32 kg flag alone takes about five minutes. The flag will not be lowered at sunset and will be illuminated.

The initiative commemorates the 10th anniversary of a Supreme Court ruling that declared flying the national flag was the fundamental right of every Indian citizen within Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. The ruling came following a writ petition by industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is also president of the Flag Foundation of India.

Governor H R Bhardwaj, who hoisted the flag, said the Tricolour should remind us of our duty to the country and the need to respect the flag. “In many government offices, the flag is torn and nobody bothers to replace it. Indians tend not to show respect to our flag. We need to ensure that the flag’s sanctity is maintained,” he said.

He also exhorted youngsters to join the armed forces. “There is a shortage of officers in the army and I exhort youngsters to prefer the armed forces over working in a corporate office as it is our duty towards the country,” he said.

MP Rajeev Chandrashekar, who is also vice-chairman of the National Military Memorial Trust, said Karnataka had done what the rest of the country had forgotten all these years, by setting up a memorial that remembers and honours the sacrifices made by soldiers. “This is more than a memorial: it is grateful thanksgiving to the martyrs, a place for families to visit and remember their loved ones, a beacon of inspiration for the future generation and a symbol of national service at a time when the nation is suffering threats, internally and externally,” he said.

Jindal observed this was the first time that the national flag belonged to the people as well. “Under monarchs who ruled our country and the British, flags were a representation of the government. But in independent India, the flag belongs to the people as well,” he said.

The tricolour flutters proudly

 India has 44 monumental national flags, the highest number in the world

 This is the 11th such flag post in the country and 2nd in Karnataka

 There are 33 other flag posts that are 100 ft in length

 The first monumental flag was hoisted in Kaithal, Haryana

 The flag is made from a weather-proof polyester fabric called denier polyester