Keep yourself free from traps. Traps are- thoughts about others, criticism of others, criticism of self, doubts in self. Exaggerating a problem is also a trap. You can free yourself by creating only pure thoughts(about your eternal self and others), cultivating good wishes(whatever their behaviour towards you) and maintaining god’s remembrance(to be able to remain true). If somebody comes and insults you, especially in front of others, just think,’this is a test’ and you will be free. Every thought, which keeps you spiritual will liberate you from traps.

Excerpts from the book Companion of God by Dadi Janki, Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University