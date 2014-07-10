They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But it seems that the bigger and more famous they are, the more bad luck they bring.

The Queen’s Necklace was reputed to be the biggest diamond necklace ever made and Marie Antoinette’s downfall was hastened by the scandal precipitated by the necklace. The irony was that she never actually possessed it. The story of the Queens’s Necklace is truly an extraordinary tale of deceit, passion, betrayal and tragedy. So much so it was the inspiration for a novel by Alexandre Dumas, a play by Goethe and an essay by Thomas Carlyle.

Weighing 2, 800 carats and comprising 647 stones, the necklace was an embodiment of vulgarity in keeping with the culture of unbridled extravagance prevailing in the French court. This piece was in fact designed by Louis XV’s court jeweller for the king’s mistress, Madame du Barry. Unfortunately for the jeweller, the old monarch died before the necklace was finished. The jeweller was now faced with a complication in the form of the new young queen Marie Antoinette, who told him in no uncertain terms that she was not interested in the necklace. As an Austrian princess who came to France after her marriage, Marie Antoinette evoked mixed feelings in the French, who were generally inclined to believe the worst of her.

Gossip and intrigue were rife in the court, much of it about the supposed adventures of the queen. A lot of this filtered down to the non-royal community of France as well. The popular and witty Cardinal Louis Rohan was one of the gossipers. Although he was extremely popular with the fairer sex, unfortunately for him, he was unable to make much headway with Marie Antoinette, who hated him partly because she had learned that he was behind a rumour that she was having an affair with her brother-in-law. He was dismayed when she ignored and avoided him. He was determined to gain her favour because he believed that her opposition of him was preventing the king from offering him a senior government post.

While this drama was being played out, along came a woman who poured oil on the fire. Jeanne de la Motte-Valois was a woman who would go to any lengths to get what she wanted. With her complacent husband by her side, she clawed her way into the fringes of the court. She and her husband could barely afford their lodging at Versailles, but she was determined to insinuate her way into the charmed inner circle of the royalty. Though she was not a beauty, men found the quick-witted Jeanne immensely attractive. But she was also amoral and unscrupulous. In order to attract the attention of the queen, she staged a fainting fit in a corridor when Marie Antoinette was approaching. She soon persuaded everyone that the queen had summoned her and that she had become a royal confidante.

In order to prove this lie, Jeanne secured the services of an expert forger to demonstrate that she possessed letters that were signed by the queen. She soon set her sights on Rohan, who took pity on her poverty and took her interests to heart. She promised to speak to the queen on his behalf and beg forgiveness for him.

But Rohan was not satisfied. He wanted a meeting with the queen. Jeanne decided to oblige him. She recruited a young Versailles prostitute who resembled the queen in face and figure. The heavily veiled girl was given a rose to hand over to Rohan. She was made to rehearse a speech, which was enough to convince Rohan that his future would soon be set.

Jeanne told Rohan that the queen was short of funds and would be grateful if he could oversee the purchase of the Queen’s Necklace from the court jeweller. A sale was agreed on at the price of 1.6 million francs (worth £30 million today) with the first installment to be paid six months later. Rohan handed over the necklace to a man he believed was a servant of the queen but who in fact was an accomplice of Jeanne. In no time, the necklace was broken up and the stones were sent to London to be sold. Jeanne and her husband suddenly found themselves flush with money and began to live in luxury.

But this deception couldn’t last long. When no more installments were forthcoming, the desperate court jeweller sought an interview with the queen who was furious to learn that Rohan had acted on her behalf. Marie Antoinette was now insistent on a public trial, a decision she was to regret dearly later. As the lies and the deceit came tumbling out, the citizens of France and the rest of Europe watched transfixed. Although the queen played no part in the whole sordid episode, the people in the street believed that she had been an active participant and her reputation was further blackened.

Rohan was acquitted by a majority verdict while Jeanne was sentenced to be flogged and branded on both her shoulders. Soon after, the bloody French revolution erupted and Marie Antoinette was executed by guillotine. Napoleon is reported to have said, “The queen’s death must be dated from the diamond necklace trial”.

