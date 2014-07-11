BANGALORE: People of Karnataka have nothing much to cheer from the maiden budget of the Narendra Modi government, said Prof Abdul Azeez, National Fellow of Indian Council for Social Science Research affiliated to National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Presenting his views on the union budget Prof Azeez said: “Karnataka deserved an IIT and I had expected Karnataka to get one. Karnataka in general, and Bangalore in particular, has been known for technical education.

“The number of students who aspire to take up technical courses is high in the state. Bangalore is also known as the hi-tech capital of the country, and the state deserved an IIT.”

He said the proposal for setting up of a Mega Textile Cluster in Mysore would help spur the economic growth of the region and the inclusion of Tumkur in the Chennai-Bangalore-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project for development as a Smart City would give a boost for the industrial growth in the backward district.

It would also help in decongesting Bangalore, if implemented properly, he added.