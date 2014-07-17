BANGALORE: The first-ever Indian to win the International Aviation Safety Award, Captain Samir Kohli was recently presented the Cecil A Brownlow Award by Flight Safety Foundation at the Farnborough Air Show.

Capt Kohli is an accomplished pilot and air accident investigator who made an independent investigation on behalf of the relatives of the victims of the horrendous crash of Air India Express Flight IX812 on May 22, 2010 at Mangalore. He penned down the reasons behind the crash in his book Waiting to Happen. This was an insightful look into a crash that resulted in 158 fatalities among the 166 passengers and crew.

According to Flight Safety Foundation, Captain Kohli had focussed on understanding and explaining the causal factors of the crash rather than sensationalising it or assigning blame.

Foundation president and CEO Jon Beatty stated, “He highlighted areas of improvement in the hope of preventing the next air accident and for these reasons, it was a privilege to present him with the award.”

The Brownlow Award is presented every year in recognition of significant contribution to aviation safety in the form of published works. Capt Kohli’s book painstakingly explained the complexity of modern commercial air transport operations as well as all the interrelated functions performed in support.

Captain Sam, with his vast experience in military combat operations, air accident investigations, airport design, construction and management and aviation support to the oil and gas industry, has come out with a book that packs very interesting factual details and provides information that is so vital for safe air travel today.

The Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, non-profit, international organisation engaged in research, education, advocacy and publishing to improve aviation safety. The foundation’s mission is to be the leading voice of safety for the global aerospace community.

Captain Kohli is a familiar figure around the airports and airfields worldwide and till date, he has investigated 12 air accidents. With 30 years of experience in flying different kinds of aircraft, he joined the Bangalore International Airport Limited as a civil aviation expert after quitting from the Indian Navy.

At BIAL, he was responsible for building and designing runways, formulating safety standards and operating procedures for Bangalore. “I worked in BIAL from 2006-09 and everybody here recognises my contribution to the development of this airport,” he adds.

Currently based in Ecuador, Kohli has designed and built a flight academy and also re-designed the Thumamah Airport near Riyadh. But now, he is serving as an aviation adviser to Agip Oil Ecuador Company in Quito. He is the only ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) certified air accident investigator from India.

A decorated officer of the Indian Navy, Kohli has won the Nausena Medal for Gallantry, Commendation for Chief of Naval Staff, President’s Silver Medal First in Order of Merit in Naval Training, the Chief of Air Staff Trophy for best in Air Traffic Management Training and a host of other awards.