BANGALORE: The City Crime Branch will approach the DGPs of various states to verify the background of students who gave up their medical and dental seats after the final round of seat selection.

The CCB had issued notices to about 31 medical and dental colleges of which 5-6 colleges have responded with names of students who gave up their seats after the final round of admission, said DCP (Crime)Abhishek Goyal.

“Instead of waiting for the other colleges to respond, we will continue our investigation of the people whose names we have received so far. We have got details of about 200 students who gave up their seats after the COMED-K selection process was over,” Goyal said. This list will be updated as more colleges respond, he added.

Considering the magnitude of the scam, the CCB has decided not to form a special team to investigate the background of the students and to ascertain which are the genuine cases and which students were part of the scam. “In order to do this, we will be approaching the DGPs of states and we will write to them soon,” Goyal said.

The CCB had begun a probe into the seat scam after over 35 people were detained by the CISF at KIA for impersonating students during the COMED-K exams in the city.

Further investigations revealed a massive medical seat sale scam and interrogation of the detained students led the CCB to some agents who had links to college managements. Following this, the CCB had issued notices to colleges.

How it works

Touts approach poor students who are paid between `50 Lakh and `1 crore to write the COMED-K exam and pass. Once the selection process is over, the students then give up the seats, effectively blocking it for the management. The managements are free to fill these seats to whoever is willing to pay for them -- usually at a fee ranging between Rs 1.5 croe and Rs 2 crore.