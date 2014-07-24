BANGALORE: The High Court on Wednesday summoned the Yelahanka police inspector based on a petition accusing him of refusing to register a case against MLA S R Vishwanath for violation of election norms. The petitioner, V Shashidhar, said Vishwanath had continued to work with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd from 2000 to 2005 even after he was elected to the Zilla Panchayat. As an elected representative, he should have given up his job, the petitioner said. Shashidar said he had approached the local police station but the in-charge inspector had refused to register a complaint against the MLA. Subsequently, he moved the High Court. After hearing the petition, the court came down heavily on the police and asked the inspector to be present on Friday.