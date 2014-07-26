BANGALORE: Just another day in the life of a store in a Bannerghatta Road mall. As I browse for gifts, I hear shots..or crackers. The mind begins to replay 26/11, bloody railway stations and hotel lobbies. That can't happen here, I tell myself. And then two young girls in panic, stumble in. They gasp, "The security guard is down..someone is shooting down there!" They rush into my aisle and I ask, "What did you see?" But the answer is pure fear. I open the door to a toilet and they rush in. We lock ourselves in. The police control room is called and one of the girls crumbles in the corner and begins to pray. I wonder if we did the right thing by shutting ourselves in. What if someone else is also looking for a safe place? There is a knock on the door and the shivering girl pleads, "Please..please don't open!" I hear a woman's voice. Maybe she is trying to get in and I open the door just a bit. There is a sales assistant outside and she says, "Madam..please come out, it was a mock drill." We come out and the girls leave in a huff. The whole store is dark while I get a gift wrapped in a pretty paper. The cashier grins, "Now commandos will come in the store." In a scene straight from a surreal video game, about 10 ' commandos' appear and begin to move in a stealthy configuration.

The cashier whispers, "This is to prepare us for a real terrorist attack." As I walk out , spectators are taking pictures, someone is making coffee, the floor is being swept. I wonder if life and death too are just mock drills for something better. I wonder, if none of this is actually real. All the drama. All the fear. If the real gift is somewhere else, waiting to be unwrapped.