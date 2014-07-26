BANGALORE: Parents of some girl students on Friday mobbed the Jnanabharathi Education Trust on Chunchaghatta Main Road at Konanakunte demanding action against a teacher and another staffer for allegedly misbehaving with girls and taking their photos on their mobile phones.

The school authorities are also running a paying guest accommodation for male students in the third floor of school building, police said.

According to Subramanyapura police, around 12.30 pm the parents came to the school and started protesting against the school management for not taking action Palaksha, who teaches sociology, and Srinivas, another faculty member, for allegedly making recordings of girl students on their phones and misbehaving with them.

The parents said that two weeks ago, they had warned the duo and let them off after they sought apology. But since two days the duo started taking photos of girls of high school and tried to draw the attention of the girls. “The girls complained about this again and we rushed there after we learnt that there was a protest being staged in front of the school,” a parent said.

“We found that the school is running a paying guest facility for men on the third floor. We are questioning the school authorities in this connection, but no case has been registered yet”, police added.

Unconfirmed reports said that a headmistress was sacked from the school some time ago and was not paid for her work.

She was waiting to take revenge against Srinivas, who runs a correspondence course in the school, and may have instigated the girls.

Jawan Thrashed for ‘Misbehaving’ With Girl

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was beaten up by the public on Friday after he allegedly misbehaved with a girl in a Volvo bus from Kempegowda International Airport. The jawan, M R Sahoo from Odisha, was taken to Kodigehalli police station after a girl in the bus claimed that he had misbehaved. But no one came forward to register a police complaint, and he was let off with a warning.