BANGALORE: Standing behind the DJ console, taking control of a turn table, switching dials, tweaking knobs, watching the entire crowd rock to music that you’re creating right there - it’s an experience that can change a person’s life. And changing lives is exactly what DJ Dispensary founder Matty Wainwright and tutor DJ Paul want to do. Providing hands on DJ training over the course of three days, the DJ Dispensary, in association with Vivanta by Taj, launched the Sound Lab series in January 2014, where the two DJs visited three cities - Mumbai, Gurgaon and Chennai.

They’re back this summer with their personalised master classes, this time travelling to Bangalore and Hyderabad. They visited Bangalore last weekend and held the master class on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at the end of which the students got to play their mixes to a crowd at Tease, Taj Vivanta, Whitefield.

Open to all, each master class is priced at `18,000 per person and is tailored to give one an up-close and personal one-on-one training with the tutors, a DJ Dispensary Survival Kit, a live recording of his/her mix and images from the class.

“We’ve been doing this for about 18 months now and we’ve literally gone around the globe with DJ Dispensary. They’re basically retreats for people who are curious to find out about DJing and want to learn the basics. These usually take place in resorts. We also have one day master classes for people who don’t really have the time to stay an entire weekend,” explain DJ Matty. They emphasise that they prefer people who know nothing about DJing, as they wouldn’t have picked up any “bad habits” if they’ve already tried to learn by themselves. They’ve had 11-year-old students to people who are well above 50.

They also point out that the course doesn’t just give out technical learning of the equipment and how to push and turn knobs but also some of the intangible aspects of the art, like getting the flow of the music right and reading the crowd, etc.

“People get what they want to learn, really. We begin with an introduction to the art of DJing itself, go through the equipment etc. Once we’re done with that, each participant gets one-on-one time with the tutors, so it’s all scaled to the participants’ needs,” explains Matty.

The duo met a little over two years ago and have been working together since. “I’d heard about Matty and his work while I was based out of the UK. When I was visiting Bali, we ran into each other again and things sort of hit off from there,” says Paul.

The DJ Dispensary is slated to be back in the city in October 2014. For more information, visit www.djdispensary.com