BANGALORE: A 45-year-old man, working as a supervisor at a construction site, died after he fell into a lift duct from the third floor.

The incident took place on Mahaveer Jain Hospital premises in Vasanthnagar on Monday and was reported to High Grounds Police on Tuesday.

The deceased is Shaji John, a resident of Vaastu Layout in Kudlu. He was married to Sheela Mathew a few years ago and the couple had two children.

It Took Ten Hours to Find Him

The police said John went to check the progress of work on third floor. While he was getting down, he was talking on his mobile phone and failed to notice the duct and fell into it.

After a while, the workers called him on his phone repeatedly and when there was no response, they left the site around 7.30 pm. His wife Sheela rushed to the spot as there was no answer from him. The staff too went in search of him and informed the police that John was missing.

Around 2.30 am on Thursday, one of the workers found his body in the duct on the ground floor and his both legs were severely fractured. Police shifted his body to a hospital for autopsy. It is said that an eight-storey building is being constructed for the new hospital.

A case has been registered against the builder and engineering staff at the construction site.