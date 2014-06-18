BANGALORE: BBMP Commissioner M Lakshminarayana on Tuesday admitted that people do not allow the Palike to set up processing units in their backyard.

Replying to queries raised by councillors at the BBMP council meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioner said they face problems in procuring government land to set up processing units.

“When we go ahead to acquire land, there will be 20 hands to stop it. At Chikkanagamangala, we had constructed a small structure as part of a processing unit. But locals demolished it one night,” Lakshminarayana said.

Even MLAs outside BBMP are not co-operating with the civic body, he alleged.

Lakshminarayana said though there are problems at Mandur, solutions are at hand. “With processing units set to start at a couple of places, at least 1,000 tonnes of waste can be diverted. This apart, out of 16 biomethanisation plants, five are ready,” he said. At present, at least 900 tonnes of wet waste is being processed, he claimed.

Kacharakanahalli ward councillor Padmanabha Reddy said what BBMP has done in waste disposal no other corporation in India has done.

“We have set up 160 dry waste collection centres. The CM pulling up officials gives an impression that BBMP administration has failed. Why can’t the government provide land for BBMP?” he asked.