June is World Environment Month. These words mean more than most of us care to understand. Our home, our Earth, is struggling to breathe under all the pollutants that suffocate every orifice in her. If all of us just do a little, even if it’s for a month — we can definitely make a difference.

If you are planning on taking a vacation, why not make it eco-friendly? The question that will arise in your mind now would be “What can be so environmentally harmful in taking a vacation?” For starters, if you are planning a road trip, you are consuming gasoline and emitting fumes. If you are staying at a non-ecofriendly hotel, you are wasting electricity and water. If you are going camping and not taking your waste back with you, you are littering. So yes, thoughtlessness can cause ecological disasters on a small scale but each small incident like this adds to the huge problem that is plaguing the world.

If you are planning on staying at a hotel, you can very easily pick one that uses environment friendly methods of waste disposal and water conservation.

For instance, The Orchid in Mumbai has an ‘Eco Button’ in all the rooms that sets the thermostat on energy efficient mode. The hotel has its own water treatment plant so they recycle the water they use on a daily basis. In Mysore, The Green Hotel doesn’t only run on solar energy but is also completely furnished with Indian handicrafts. All the profit that the hotel generates is donated to local environment charities.

If your hotel is not eco-friendly, you can still be. If you are staying more than one night, make sure you hang your used towels up instead of throwing them on the floor so that the housekeeping staff who make your room know that you intend to re-use them. Towels used once are clean and if all the guests re-used them many litres of water that will be needed for washing them will be saved. You can also refrain from taking long showers to conserve water.

It’s not so difficult to practise conservation if you put your mind to it. Little things go a long way. For instance, carry a water bottle that you can fill up whenever it gets empty instead of buying a new plastic mineral water bottle every time.So straightaway you are reducing the amount of pollution that you leave behind.

Another way to reduce your carbon footprint is to pack light. If everyone on the plane carried lighter bags to check in, the fuel emissions from the plane would drastically reduce. Not just that, but you will save money that you would otherwise have to pay as excess baggage fee. If the distance is short, figure out a way to take a train or drive instead of flying. If you are renting a car, make sure it is one that is fuel efficient, again saving you money and causing less emission as well. Better yet, why not figure out a way to travel using public transport and avoid renting cars altogether?

Holiday destinations like Nepal, Bhutan, Alaska, Switzerland are labelled as eco-friendly because the tourist activities that they have don’t impact the environment negatively. Hiking, camping, rafting, mountaineering are better than taking tour buses or ferries any day.

A lot of fuel and electricity goes into maintaining amusement parks and museums. Why not do something that is natural and fun? You will make yourself and our planet healthier.

The best kind of visitor you can be is a responsible’ one. Make sure you are not disturbing the local flora or fauna, littering or wasting natural resources of the area you are visiting. Make your room temperature comfortable. If it is too hot or too cold, you are wasting energy. When dining or shopping, try to sample the local cuisine rather than go to food chains so that you get a taste of the place and the economy of the area is benefited from your visit rather than giant corporations that own the chain restaurants.

I wish you all a healthy and a happy World Environment Month!