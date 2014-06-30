BANGALORE: A weak weather system is the reason for the hot mornings and rainy evenings which Bangalore is experiencing at the moment, according to the Meteorological Department.

“There is no cloud formation and no strong winds. This is the reason for the harsh summer-type morning temperatures,” said B Puttanna, Director, Meteorological Department.

He said the city experienced at least a two degree rise in temperatures this month. A weak weather system and no low pressure is causing the temperature changes. The past week saw minimum temperatures drop to 20 degree celsius with maximum temperature being 33-34 degree celsius, he said.

He also said the rest of the state is facing a similar situation. “North Karnataka and coastal areas experienced a 3-4 degree rise in maximum temperatures,” he said. Stating that the scenario will change soon, he said the monsoon is expected to enter the state completely in the coming days. Many areas in the city received moderate rain on Sunday evening. The city area received 29 mm and HAL 13 mm rain,” said a weather official.