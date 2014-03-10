BBMP Plans Criss-cross Network of Elevated Roads

Ashwini M Sripad By

The BBMP is drawing up an ambitious plan to build roads on top of existing roads.

Going vertical is the only way to deal with congestion on Bangalore roads, according to civic officials planning the project.

They are working on the blueprint for a network of elevated roads that crisscross and connect with other roads.

With over 50 lakh vehicles on city roads and minimal scope for road widening, the BBMP is looking at a `30,000-crore project to build such roads on stilts.

The existing elevated roads and the elevated roads announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah connect point A to point B, but the proposed network allows traffic flow in multiple intersecting streams.

“It is a long-term project,” Additional Director (Town Planning) Chowdegowda told Express. “It is now at a basic stage.”

Many residential areas have transformed into commercial hubs, but the width of their roads remains the same. “Since widening of most main roads is not possible, roads on top of roads is the only solution,” he said. Chowdegowda said engineers had identified congested roads with a width of 60 feet or more. These include arterial, sub-arterial and outer ring roads.

“We hope to start on these roads. Motorists travelling long distances can save time that way,” he said.

If a person wants to travel from Majestic to Bidadi, it now takes two hours, but with elevated roads, the distance can be covered in 20 minutes, he explained.

The height of these elevated roads will be 15 feet from the ground. “Most trees do not grow beyond 12 feet. That means there is no question of cutting trees,” he said. The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) alone cannot fund such a project. It will try to tap Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNurm) grants.

“Once the plan gets the approval of the BBMP council, we will send it to the state government and then to the central government,” he said.

The BBMP’s plan also includes elevated bus stations. “Long distance buses can use elevated roads and such bus stations can save a lot of time,” he said.

When Express contacted BBMP Commissioner M Lakshminarayana, he said it was too early to talk about the project. “We will examine the idea and then take it forward,” he said.