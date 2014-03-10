With summer holidays round the corner, parents are on the lookout for ways to keep the young guns entertained. The city, with its several lakes, offers a few options for boating, but safety measures followed aboard may make one want to put off the ride.

Bal Bhavan at Cubbon Park is a hit with children but the boat ride leaves a lot to be desired, especially life jackets. Throwing caution to the wind, park officials are seen organising the rides with least concern for visitors’ safety.

The scene is encouragingly different at Ulsoor Lake. KSTDC, which conducts boat rides along the 123.6-acre lake, provides visitors with life jackets.

With the recent spate in boat accidents, it is high time authorities wake up to the dangers.