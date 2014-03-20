Kuppathil Ravi, 61-year-old retired employee from BEML, kept a close tab on all the fractures his daughter Dhanya’s body bore till recently. He says he counted 310 fractures and later stopped, unable to bear the pain that his daughter was going through. Dhanya is 24 years old and suffers from a very rare disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) also known as Brittle Bone disease. A congenital disease, OI is caused by a defect in the gene that produces Type-1 collagen, an important building block for bones.

A resident of Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Dhanya was born at the Chinmaya Mission Hospital with her birth star being Magha, a very auspicious one for a girl child as per her family beliefs. “The delivery was normal. But, the baby cried non-stop and the doctors suspected it due to body pain. Later, she was administered some medicine for pain relief. Due to her ill health, we could not conduct the 28th day naming ceremony, which was later held on the 56th day of her birth,” says Ravi, currently a social worker.

During the naming ceremony event, Dhanya was restless and cried continuously, and she was taken to a doctor at the St Martha’s Hospital. The doctor noticed a fracture on her thigh and that was the beginning of an extremely painful journey for the child. “Till date, we have visited over 20 hospitals in South India and consulted over 50 orthopaedic doctors. We also switched over to Ayurveda treatment in between, but her condition remained the same. In the last five years, we have stopped visiting any hospitals,” says Ravi.

Dhanya measures just above a feet and her body is twisted. In the last 24 years, every 15 days, one of her bones fractured. “It’s a terrible feeling for us when we come to know about it. These days Dhanya stopped telling us about these fractures and she rests herself for couple of days so that she recovers. After seeing Dhanya’s state, some doctors have stopped taking any consultation fee as well,” says Ravi.

For N S Nirmala, having a girl child was a moment of great delight. “She was the first girl in our family, born after many years. She was very beautiful right from her childhood. She had delayed milestones, and started to speak only at the age of four. Everyone loved talking to Dhanya,” says Nirmala, a housewife.

According to her, Dhanya, who is now actively creating awareness about OI, never had any formal schooling but got tutored by her neighbour, Victoria. “She used to borrow books from her friends and come home to teach Dhanya. She ensured that my daughter got good basic education, despite her being a mother of four girl children,” she says.

Victoria taught Dhanya till 8th standard and the little girl showed immense interest towards all subjects. “I always wanted to do something for Dhanya and the best was to teach her. She is a very intelligent girl and I never taught her more than one hour every day, barring Sundays. She would complete all her homework on time. I am glad to see her now, doing her bit to the society, despite all the pains she is undergoing,” says Victoria Macwana, a 66-years-old housewife.

Amidst a battery of gadgets, Dhanya was all ears to the interview. She was keen to start from where Victoria left. “So, I didn’t go to school, but I studied. After Victoria aunt’s sessions, I did everything myself with some support. You know, I have no big dreams, but I have small wishes,” says Dhanya, resting her back on a pillow. “My elder brother, Rajesh is an engineer and he got me a computer. He gave me the freedom to learn computers the way I want, including breaking it into pieces. He was determined that I learn all by myself,” she adds.

Computers soon became a lifeline for Dhanya and her bonding with the virtual world began to grow. Her online searches for anything and everything took her to music. “I really believe that music heals. I am a big follower of Yesudas and I am lucky to have known him as well. I speak with him now and then,” says Dhanya. Unable to undertake any work that needs little bit of strength, Dhanya chose to take the online route to spread her wings. “I often get something called air cracks even now and I have got used to it. When a bone breaks, it usually takes two to three months to heal,” says Dhanya.

She says the doctors cannot put any kind of rods or plaster as they keep occurring at the drop of a hat.

“Everything in my body is twisted, my hands, my legs and it’s impossible to set them right. But nothing stopped me from doing what I wished. At the age of 12 years, I began my first job as a content writer for an online music group. My job was content editing for the site and I gave the complete database (credits) of each and every song that came my way. I have given the credits to over 7000 songs so far,” says Dhanya. She also designs e-cards, that fetches her some pocket money.

In 2000, she along with her friends raised `30,000 for a boy suffering from OI. “I knew I had a role to play and this fund-raising experience got me closer to charity work. Soon, with the help of my friends we registered a trust, www.amrithavarshini.org for OI cases and today there are 80 members. I coordinate events for the trust and also distribute `500 to 65 members every month,” says Dhanya.

Today, Dhanya has her own blog, www.bizmermaid.wordpress.com and she also promotes the talent of other OI kids. From jewellery designs, bags to umbrellas -- Dhanya’s team makes their presence felt in a silent way.

She firmly believes that a special child can do wonders with proper family support and inspiration. Her mother says that having Dhanya by the side is like having a walking encyclopedia. “I still can’t take the pain my girl is suffering every time a bone fractures. When the doctors told us that there’s no medicine for OI, we were left with no option, but to turn to God. I am happy that because of Dhanya, we met many people in life. Thanks to her, we travelled the entire breath and length of this country,” says Nirmala.

Dhanya needs support to move from one place to another and she can be handled only by few people. Most people are scared to carry her, fearing that she might break another bone. When the family travels, Dhanya is placed on a tram. “Inside the tram I feel like a baby. I don’t stop thinking about my mission even once. I want to spread awareness about OI. I am looking for an online job. I want to put smiles back on the faces of those suffering from Brittle Bones disease. I will. I know...I can...,” she says with a pleasant smile.

