A 41-year-old realtor allegedly committed suicide by hanging after allegedly injecting his wife and two children with poison at their home in Advocates’ Layout in Thalaghattapura on Thursday night. Police said preliminary investigation revealed a property dispute and alleged harassment by a police officer from Andhra Pradesh as the cause.

The deceased were identified as Koushik Sharma, a native of Udupi, his wife Srilatha (36), son Koustuba (9) and daughter Sriraksha (11). Sharma had shifted to the city a few years ago after having worked in the United States and he had built a bungalow here.

Police said Sharma had called one of his cousins, Sumegha, over phone on Thursday evening and asked her to come to his home to collect a bag.

On Friday morning Sumegha, who lives in C V Raman Nagar, repeatedly knocked on the door and when there was no response, she called Sharma’s uncle, who then came to the house and broke open the door.

The duo found three of the bodies on the bed and Sharma’s body hanging from the ceiling and alerted the police.

A senior police officer said Sharma had written a death note on a wall in blood stating that he was being harassed by one of his relatives over a property dispute.

The death note also said an AP police officer had threatened to foist a false case against him and had also extorted gold and cash.