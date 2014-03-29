Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao on Friday said he had not had a single student from Bangalore in his labs at the Indian Institute of Science as well as at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in the last 20 years.

“This is because of the changed values in society. Why must papers report the salary that is being paid to a business graduate instead of talking about scholars and their scholarship?” Rao questioned while delivering the Kulapati Dr K M Munshi Memorial Lecture on ‘Doing Science in India’ on Friday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

India is the youngest country today and will remain the youngest even in 2050. India has less than 20 years in order to be great or she will be left behind. In science, one has to be as good as the best, anything else does not work, he said.

When students asked him about there being barely any women in the field of science, Rao said, “Our teachers and education methods are bad and must improve. Our funding for education must be six per cent of the GDP and two per cent of this must go to higher education.”

Governor Hans Raj Bhardwaj and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan chairman N Ramanuja were present.