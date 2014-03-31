A study by the RAND Corporation has revealed that the online black market has evolved into a highly complex structure with robust infrastructure and social organisation. These markets, according to the study sponsored by Juniper Networks, are comparable to a growing ‘multi-billion dollar economy’.

While separate sections of the online black market have been studied closely before, this is the first time that the online black market has been studied as a whole, RAND said in a statement. The report titled ‘Markets for Cyber Crime Tools and Stolen Data: Hackers Bazaar’ finds significant levels of economic sophistication, reliability, accessibility and resilience in the products, distribution channels and the people involved in the process.

The report is based on interviews conducted by RAND with experts currently or formerly involved with the market including academics, security researchers, security vendors and law enforcement officials. Based on the report, Juniper likened the online black market to a thriving metropolitan city which has several different groups living together.

Some of these groups have been compared to storefronts where records, exploit kits and other malware can be purchased as easily as walking into a real store. Similar to a service economy, RAND found that Botnets (global groups of slave computers affected with a virus) could be hired for as low as 50 USD for 24 hours.

The online black market functions on a hierarchy and there exists a rule book or even a constitution that everyone dealing in illegal goods abides by. Digital currencies are the new mode of payment and currencies like Bitcoin, Pecunix, AlertPay, PPcoin, Litecoin, Feathercoin and Zerocoin are a few that RAND found.

A truly global society, the online black market has people from all over the world contributing with their skills. According to the report, people from China, Latin America and Eastern Europe are known for scaling up malware attacks while Russians are known for quality of the attacks. The Vietnamese hackers tend to focus on e-commerce hacks, while Chinese criminals focus on stealing intellectual property. “Even the cyber black market has criminals. Known as ‘rippers’, these specific bad guys do not provide the goods or services they claim,” a statement from Juniper said.

“We must address the root cause behind the accelerated maturation of the cyber-crime market, the very economics that drive its success. By disrupting the economics of hacking we can break the chains that drive successful attacks. We must never lose the moral high ground. We cannot go on the offensive and hack back, but we can no longer remain passive,” said Nawaf Bitar, senior vice-president, Juniper Networks.