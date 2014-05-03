When I was a girl, I had no ambitions except to be free. And yet, when an astrologer predicted that I would never earn money in my life, I was furious. But it seemed that he was right, because when I got married, I had neither a job nor any serious thought of a career. Our first son was born just a year after marriage and the other one followed within three years. Now, of course, the idea of my working outside the home seemed distant. Caught up in the routine of the needs of two infants, I had no time even to think. But soon I began to feel a huge empty space, not in my emotional life, which was fuller than ever but in the thinking part of my life.

And in time, something which had been lying dormant in me ,began to quicken. Using the little spare time I could get, I began writing short stories. Some time later I gave three of my stories to the editor of a national women’s magazine. She took all three. The day I saw my first story in the magazine, I was filled with joy. I found myself craving for more time to write. An anguished voice within me was crying ‘let me out, let me out’. I didn’t give up entirely. I scraped minutes from my routine; but it was never enough. I thought: how did other mothers, combine work with children? But this was not like any other work, was it? I could not allot a little time for it and say, ‘now it’s done’! I tried to be stern with this craving, to compartmentalise my life. Writing only when the children were at school, never during weekends, never during holidays, never in vacations.

Rushing through my housework and sitting down to write. Getting up from the table the moment the children came back home. It was as if I was rope-walking, afraid each moment that I would lose my balance. Then came the time when I wanted to write a novel. It was now harder to put the work away, harder to pick up later. I found myself doodling, writing words, sentences in the flour when I was making chapatties, framing sentences in my mind and fiercely willing myself not to forget them. And I was constantly fighting demons within myself as well. How could I justify this work when I was not earning any money? I was constantly nagged by guilt, I called myself selfish. Even worse, there were days of depression and frustration when the rejections slips came.

Nevertheless, I began a third novel in what was a most unpropitious time. My father was very ill, my husband, after years of being in a cushioned job, was struggling with the exigencies of private practice and we changed four houses in three years. I remember scribbling ‘I can't go on, I can't go on’ over and over again. At some time the novel came alive. I completed it, sent it to a publisher and the answer when it came, was enthusiastic. This novel gave me, finally, a modicum of recognition. I also began earning money, very little, but enough for me to thumb my nose at the astrologer. Things were better after this. The boys went off to hostels. There were less demands on my time. I was able to write with less guilt, knowing that this was my work. When I received a national award, I was flooded with good wishes. But the best ones came from my sons. The older one said, ‘This is something you deserve. Something you’ve got entirely on your own.’ The younger son immediately took us out to celebrate. And I thought -I’ve tried hard to balance myself and I’ve often been in danger of falling off the rope. But finally, I’ve got to the other end, I’ve got home, safe and erect."

This article has appeared in Chicken Soup for the Soul-Indian Women