Unidentified miscreants stopped a businessman near Sumanahalli flyover at Kamakshipalya on Wednesday night and hacked him to death.

The deceased is identified as Sadik Pasha (37), a resident of Gangondalli. The police said Sadik had opened a machine tools shop in Kamakshipalya 15 days ago.

Pasha was riding to his in-laws’ house after closing his shop on Wednesday.

Around 8 pm, four unidentified miscreants came in an auto and attacked him with iron rods and machetes, police said.

Passersby found Pasha lying in a drain and shifted him to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to Raja Rajeshwari Hospital but he died on the way, said police.

Kamakshipalya police said Pasha and his brother-in-law often argued about family issues and are investigating if the brother-in-law was involved in the murder.

Two of Family Electrocuted

Two members of a family were electrocuted and another man was injured when they were hanging clothes for drying at their house in Subhash Nagar in Anekal.

According to the police, Narayanappa (73) and his daughter-in-law Veena (25) were hanging clothes to dry, when current passing through the clothes line hit him.

Veena, realising that her father-in-law was being electrocuted, rushed to help him but was also electrocuted. Chetan, Narayanappa’s son, who ran to help them, escaped with injuries.

According to police, the clothes line was attached to an iron rod which had a tube light with a live wire.