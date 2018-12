Express News Service By

CHENNAI: To create awareness among people and reduce the occurrence of dengue, students of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Metro Sameera Gardens, Nenmeli Village, Chengalpet conducted a rally on October 1.

The rally with 230 students participating, started at old bus stand and ended at Chengalpet Government Hospital. There was also an awareness programme in Nenmeli, Dharmapuram village, where 200 students participated. Dengue awareness pamphlets were issued to the public.