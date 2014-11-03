BENGALURU: Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), an SMS-based service developed by the Indian government, lets users make monetary transactions as low as `10. Technically, this service can be used to pay the milkman, the grocery store, the beauty parlor and even book railway tickets.

However, most people in India are yet to have heard of this service. SangamOne, a company that develops apps for banks, now wants to change the situation. In an effort to make people understand the various ways a mobile phone can be used to make these transactions, SangamOne has released a small pamphlet called the Mobile Banking Academy.

This educates people about IMPS, which works for every bank that has been authorised by the RBI for mobile banking services.

Chandrashekar Rao Kuthyar, founder, SangamOne says that just by dialling *99# people can track their bank balance, make fund transfers, generate one time passwords and more. The handy pamphlet gives information for most of the banks in India and how IMPS can be used to make all the monetary transactions you need using SMS technology.

IMPS facilitates customers to use mobile phones as a channel for accessing their bank accounts and make interbank fund transfers in a manner which is secure and with immediate confirmation features. “With IMPS, any person in India can transfer money to any other person in India, at any time of the day, instantaneously,” says Chandrashekhar.

“The idea is that most people in this country don’t know these facilities exist. And we’re not targeting the tech-savvy people here. It’s the regular people, who may not be too comfortable with technology and do not use smart phones,” he says.

Chandrashekhar now travels across the city giving demonstrations to all classes of people on how the IMPS system and mobile banking in general works.

The first such demonstration took place at Higginbothams book store, MG Road, on Friday.

A staunch evangelist for the technology cause, Chandrashekhar believes that although the government has done a lot to make our lives easier through the IMPS system, India’s billing services haven’t evolved to use this system effectively.

“Even in this day and age, most shops and people give you paper bills that fade within two days. We need to shift to electronic bills which will help people transfer money using their phones to even the grocery guy or the beauty parlor or even to pay your cable bill,” he says.

Chandrashekhar also wishes that software engineers who go abroad to work would come back to India so our technology can improve at the rate of our growth.

SangamOne has also released a mobile application for those who use smartphones, called Apna Khata, which allows users to make all their bank transactions for any bank, from any country, using this one application.

The Mobile Banking Academy pamphlets are available for `60 at Higginbothams book store, MG Road.

For further details, contact SangamOne on 9620463232. Website: www.sangamone.com