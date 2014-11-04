BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday asked the state government to explore the possibility of taking action against government doctors who submitted mass resignations recently.

The court issued this direction while hearing a petition filed by advocate Amritesh Mishra seeking action against the doctors.

Mishra said this was the fifth time doctors were resorting to such tactics and refraining from work, causing great difficulty to the public. One patient had died also, he said. Petitions had been filed when the doctors had gone on strike earlier, with the court taking a serious view of the matter. Still, the doctors continue to strike, he argued.

Contesting his allegations, the doctors submitted that they did not opt for the strike. They gave a month’s time for the government to respond to their demands before the mass resignation.

After hearing the arguments, Chief Justice D H Waghela came down heavily on the conduct of the doctors and also on the government inaction. He observed, “The government should have promptly acted on the resignations. Doctors have their own problems. They are not slaves of the government. The government should have acted promptly and not waited till the last minute.”

The government, however, submitted that the officials took action on the resignations and kept them under scrutiny for further action.

Dismissing their contentions, the Chief Justice observed that public life is more important. “We are not interested in hearing about the power of the government or the demands of doctors. The negotiations could have been continued. But medical services cannot be stopped,” he said. “Playing with the lives of the people cannot be tolerated. Suspend doctors or take legal steps against some. Come up with legal provisions under which they can be booked,” he said.

Govt Rapped for Illegal Hoardings

The High Court came down heavily on the state government for not taking prompt action in removing illegal hoardings in the city. The court also asked it to submit an action taken report within the next 15 days.

While hearing a petition that has been pending since 2005, the High Court asked the government what action it had taken in this regard. The government pleader, however, sought more time and said they were working on a monthly action plan. The pleader also said they were working on removing both illegal hoardings and encroachments. However, the court refused to grant the government any relief and observed that it was not keen on acting against violators.

The court asked the government to submit a report with a list of hoardings and the names of their owners by November 18.

Meanwhile, in a separate petition related to illegal encroachments on government land, the court asked the government to submit an action taken report and an analysis of illegal encroachments across the state.

The petitioner in the said hearing has sought the publication of all records on illegal encroachments on the government website.

The court has now asked the government and petitioner to explore legal provisions under which the court can issue the publication of such information and if such an order would violate privacy rights.

No Relief for Retd Police Officer

The High Court gave no relief to retired additional commissioner of police M C Narayana Gowda, who has been booked by the Lokayukta for having disproportionate assets.

The Lokayukta police had found that Gowda had amassed wealth of `87 lakh apart from his actual earnings. Contesting the allegation, Gowda had filed a discharge application before a special court, which was rejected. Following this, he approached the High Court.

Gowda submitted several other documents to contest the allegations against him and pleaded that the Lokayukta was out to harass him. He argued that the case had been deliberately registered after his retirement, when he became liable for prosecution.

The prosecution, however, contended that there were several points that needed to be evaluated through the proper procedure of trial and said he should not be discharged. After hearing both sides, the High Court asked Gowda to produce all the documents before the special court again, and directed the court to hear his application afresh.

Notice to Govt

The High Court issued a notice to the state government on a public interest petition filed by the parents of students of the Government PU College at Hippargi in Jamkhardi taluk in Bagalkot.

The parents had contended that the government failed to provide infrastructure to the college even after having sufficient grants.

The parents said the institute has been functioning out of a government higher primary school building even though the government had granted land and allocated money for the construction of a college building three years ago.

After hearing the petition, the court issued notice to the department concerned.

GOVT GETS NOTICE FOR POOR INFRASTRUCTURE IN KHANAPUR

The High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by the Karnataka Legal Services Authority on the lack of infrastructure for schoolchildren in villages surrounding Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district. Children in these areas walk about 20 kilometres every day to reach their school.

The authority had filed the petition based on an Express report published on August 14 which stated that the children walk through dense forest to reach their school at Shiroli village, located in the Khanapur jungle range. The report had highlighted that the students, mainly girls, had to deal with eve-teasing and attacks from wild animals. It had also stated that there was no proper public transportation in the area.

A public interest petition has been filed against the state government, Department of Rural Development, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Forest Department and Department of Public Transport. The court has asked all the departments to file their reports at the next hearing.