BENGALURU: Transparency International India’s (TII) Karnataka Chapter chairman V Balasubramanian on Monday said it is impossible for the Union government to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks.

“The Income Tax Department, Reserve Bank of India or any other Indian agencies do not have any control over foreign banks. Countries like the United States have not been able to get back black money from banks in tax havens. Will India be able to do it?” Balasubramanian, who earlier served as additional chief secretary, asked.

He was speaking after a meeting of the newly-constituted executive committee of TII, Karnataka.

“In the last 10 years, there have been many scams, including those related to illegal mining, garbage, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites’ allocation and land grabbing. The TII Karnataka Chapter will work with government agencies and civil society to tackle corrupt practices,” he said.

Mathews Philip, secretary, TII, Karnataka, said the forum’s focus will be on issues related to illegal mining and land grabbing. “We will play an active role in promoting good governance,” said Mathews, who is also the executive director of the South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring.

The office-bearers of TII Karnataka’s executive committee are V Balasubramanian (chairman), S R Hiremath (vice-chairman), Suchitra Rao (treasurer), Mathews Philip (secretary), Sridhar Pabbisetty, Lukose Vallatharai and Y G Muralidharan (members).