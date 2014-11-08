BENGALURU: Over 98,000 have applied to take the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the post of lecturers and assistant professors, scheduled to be held on November 30. This is 15,000 more than the number of applicants last year.

According to information available from the University of Mysore, the nodal agency recognised by UGC to conduct KSET, the number of applications received for KSET 2013 was 83,000.

KSET co-ordinator Prof B Basavalingu said, “This year, we have also received permission to conduct the test in 32 subjects. It was for 26 subjects till 2013.” The test will be conducted at 11 centres across the state.