Home Cities Bengaluru

Anger is Valid, But Mobs Shouldn’t Dispense Justice

As crimes rise, we should also guard against thoughts of vigilantism, warn experts

Published: 11th November 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2014 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan

BENGALURU : Amid the spate of sexual assaults on primary school children in Bengaluru, many parents want personally to teach the rapists a lesson. And in Rajasthan, a mob cut off a man's penis after he allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl.

Why do ordinary citizens suddenly become police, judge and executioner? What turns them into vigilantes?

Anjula Gurtoo, associate professor, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), defines a mob as people who come together on the spur of the moment. Emotions run high among them and they make irrational decisions, she explains.

"People join mobs because being backed by a crowd gives them courage. Sometimes, they also take out their personal frustrations. Fear and intimidation are the biggest tools at their disposal," she says.

In the case of the man who allegedly attempted rape, she says it is good that people came together and caught him.

"They should, however, have taken him to the police station instead of the butcher's shop," she said.

Theatre experimentalist ArchBENGALURU : Amid the spate of sexual assaults on primary school children in Bengaluru, many parents want personally to teach the rapists a lesson. And in Rajasthan, a mob cut off a man's penis after he allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl.

Why do ordinary citizens suddenly become police, judge and executioner? What turns them into vigilantes?

Anjula Gurtoo, associate professor, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), defines a mob as people who come together on the spur of the moment. Emotions run high among them and they make irrational decisions, she explains.

"People join mobs because being backed by a crowd gives them courage. Sometimes, they also take out their personal frustrations. Fear and intimidation are the biggest tools at their disposal," she says.

In the case of the man who allegedly attempted rape, she says it is good that people came together and caught him.

"They should, however, have taken him to the police station instead of the butcher's shop," she said.

Theatre experimentalist Archana Kumar recently staged a performance titled Monki C Monki Do at Rangoli Metro Art Center. Using a prop made of shards of mirror, she explored societal conditioning and mob mentality.

"We like to think that we are highly evolved beings, but deep down, we are all monkeys. At a traffic junction, when one person jumps the stop signal, many others get the courage to follow suit. Similarly, in the company of other men, some feel the urge to catcall a passer-by woman. Homogeneity gives people a sense of power," she explains.

In December 2012, city-based playwright Swar Thounaojam was harassed by a mob at Netkallappa Circle in the presence of a traffic constable.

After a two-wheeler had rammed into her car at the signal, she was asked to park and get off. And when she did, the constable allegedly abused her, while the men on the two-wheeler were allowed to leave.

She says she was sexually harassed by a mob. The city police eventually came to her rescue and she filed FIRs against the constable and the men who harassed her. The case is pending.

"Random passers-by joined the mob at the scene. Such a big group of men could have called the cop out on his misbehaviour, but instead they chose to harass me," says Thounaojam.

Joint Commissioner of Police Hemanth Nimbalkar advises people to go about it peacefully.

"In case of a crime, people should file a complaint with us and wait for the law to take its course. There is also a peaceful way of protesting against issues. People can take permission from the police and assemble at a public space to express their opinions in a civil manner," he says.ana Kumar recently staged a performance titled Monki C Monki Do at Rangoli Metro Art Center. Using a prop made of shards of mirror, she explored societal conditioning and mob mentality.

"We like to think that we are highly evolved beings, but deep down, we are all monkeys. At a traffic junction, when one person jumps the stop signal, many others get the courage to follow suit. Similarly, in the company of other men, some feel the urge to catcall a passer-by woman. Homogeneity gives people a sense of power," she explains.

In December 2012, city-based playwright Swar Thounaojam was harassed by a mob at Netkallappa Circle in the presence of a traffic constable.

After a two-wheeler had rammed into her car at the signal, she was asked to park and get off. And when she did, the constable allegedly abused her, while the men on the two-wheeler were allowed to leave.

She says she was sexually harassed by a mob. The city police eventually came to her rescue and she filed FIRs against the constable and the men who harassed her. The case is pending.

"Random passers-by joined the mob at the scene. Such a big group of men could have called the cop out on his misbehaviour, but instead they chose to harass me," says Thounaojam.

Joint Commissioner of Police Hemanth Nimbalkar advises people to go about it peacefully.

"In case of a crime, people should file a complaint with us and wait for the law to take its course. There is also a peaceful way of protesting against issues. People can take permission from the police and assemble at a public space to express their opinions in a civil manner," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp