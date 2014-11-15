BENGALURU: A meeting between coffee industry stakeholders and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be convened soon to resolve the issues in the sector, said Home Minister K J George.

George announced this at the 56th Annual Conference of Karnataka Planters Association held here on Thursday.

Calling the Coffee Board ‘inactive’ Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said, “Young and service-minded officials should be posted in the board to ensure good work.” Her statements come after Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took the Board to task for “doing nothing” to help the industry. Indian coffee is facing one of the biggest challenges with Arabica coffee plantations declining rapidly due to the pesticide White Stem Borer and lack of plantation labourers.

Many planters are now switching from Arabica to Robusta variety of coffee.

On the occasion, the Karnataka Planters Association sought higher packages on damaged and loss of crops from the government.

Karnataka Planters Association chairman Govindappa Jayaram said the industry has requested a cut in taxes and other tax benefits from the government.