BENGALURU: Even if their offices are a stone's throw away, residents of HBR Layout leave for work at least two hours in advance. All because of an inaccessible U-turn.

"They built a flyover at Nagawara junction to ease traffic woes but completely forgot that there was a residential layout on one side and its residents would have difficulty commuting every day," says Dilip Churiwal, a resident.

Opened to the public last year , the flyover helps motorists avoid the always busy Nagawara junction signal. But for residents of HBR Layout and Telecom Layoutit is a long haul even for short distances. "We have an U-turn only at the Hennur signal which is more than 2 km away," says Jyoti Suresh, another resident.

Some of the residents say that even emergency services have been delayed due to this. "Once we needed an ambulance as a child had fallen and hurt himself. But it was delayed because he couldn't access the service road," says Ashwini K.

Earlier, citizens could take a direct right and reach the Nagawara signal 50 metres away.

"Most of us work at Manyata and we just had to reach the signal and get to office. But now this has become a roundabout journey because of the flyover. This is a waste of time and fuel," says Murali.

People living in the vicinity suggest two solution: building an underpass or converting the service road into two-way. Currently the service road is designated one way, and does not let motorists take a right turn.

A traffic policeman posted at the Nagawara signal who levies fines on motorists who take a right turn. "We don't wish to break any of the rules. But if they can officially turn it into a two-way road, this problem will be solved," explains Jyoti.

The demand is increasing for an underpass from the BESCOM office to the other side connecting to the south service road, which leads to the Manyata tech park, Hebbal, Tannery Road and Thanisandra road. "We have written to the authorities a dozen times. But they have never bothered to reply. When we meet them in person, they just wash their hands of the matter saying it is not under their jurisdiction," says Chruiwal.