BENGALURU: Most Bangaloreans believe that our city doesn’t have much history to be proud of like Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad does. But do we care enough to learn about the history of the temples, churches, mosques and other monuments that we visit? An uncle of mine from Canada once said to me, “Anyone can pay to be a tourist, but only the bold get to explore.” Ever since I heard these words, I have been exploring Bengaluru in an attempt to learn history and find out tales of heroism of people who sacrificed their lives for this city.

Because of my affinity to Sufism, I have been visiting dargahs in Bengaluru for over three decades now. One such dargah lies at the entrance of Avenue Road on its South Eastern side. It’s called the Dargah of Hazrat Syed Pasha Shaheed Al Maroof (also known as) Bahadur Khan. The term Shaheed denotes a martyr who was killed in battle. Like any other Bangalorean, I had been paying my respect to this saint while being blissfully ignorant of his past.

Then I came across the book Bengaluru Through The Centuries written by M Fazlul Hasan. It gives a pretty good account of Bengaluru’s history even if it doesn’t go into the finer details. It says that Tipu Sultan appointed Syed Hamid Sipahdar as the commander of the lower fort (Pettah area) and Bahadur Khan, the ex-faujdar from Krishnagiri, as the governor of the upper fort (today’s Bangalore Fort).

Another reference talks about the bravery with which Bahadur Khan fought the British on the night of March 21, 1791 when the fort was breached. The next day, his body was found in a heap of those butchered at the Delhi gate. So impressed were the British with his bravery that Lord Cornwallis sent a letter to Tipu Sultan, asking if he wanted the body of his commander to be handed over to him for the last rites. The Sultan requested the British to bury the martyr at the very spot where he fell and hence the Muslim soldiers from the British army performed the Namaz e Janaza (prayer for the dead) for him.

My friend Meera Iyer and I had explored a lot of other dargahs before coming upon this exact spot as it lies between the two forts of Bengaluru. So here lies a son of the soil with not a stone to commemorate his sacrifices to the nation.

Most of the Sufis who served under Tipu Sultan took to Jihad (holy war), as being men of religion, the only professions they could take up were those of being imams (prayer leaders) or soldiers. Since Islam frowns upon begging, so in order to sustain a living, they joined the Sultan’s army.

Some of these soldiers were martyred in the battles with the British in 1791 and their dargahs and tombs can be found around the periphery of the two old forts or very near to their gates.

The dargah of Bahadur Khan stands where the erstwhile Anekal Gate of the Pettah would have once stood. The dargah of Hamid Shah, the sipahdar, lies close to the Ulsoor gate of the Pettah in Cubbonpet. And just beside that lies the dargah of Hazrat Besar Auliya Shaheed, who was beheaded during a battle with the British. The dargah of Hazrat Sharfuddin Shah Qadri Shaheed lies behind the LIC building in Nagarathpet.

The lesson I have learnt after visiting these dargahs and seeing not a stone to commemorate the bravery of these men is this: Don’t run after fame, the fame will come to you. And don’t seek the pleasures of this world, but work for the benefits of the next.

(Mansoor Ali is an architect)

About the dargah

The dargah of Hazrath Syed Pasha Shaheed Al Maroof stands where the erstwhile Anekal Gate of the Pettah would have once stood. It is supposed to have been built during the time of Tipu Sultan in honour of saint Bahadur Khan who fought against the British as the governor of today’s Bangalore Fort.