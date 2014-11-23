BENGALURU: Two traffic policemen were suspended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) on Saturday after a reporter, as part of a sting operation, caught them on camera taking bribes from lorry drivers at the city border.

The suspended policemen are sub-inspector Narayanswamy and assistant SI Gangadaraiah.

According to DCP Girish, the video is about a month ago. “Lorries are stopped at the border by policemen, just before the peak hours. Many lorries are usually stopped at the Devanahalli border and these two men took advantage of the lorries being stopped there.

“They would collect money from the drivers and not give them a receipt. This is clearly seen in the video footage provided to us. We conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the footage was authentic and suspended the two officers,” he said.

The suspension will be for a period of three months, after which the policemen will be posted to a different police station. A departmental inquiry will also be initiated against them, said Girish.