BENGALURU:If you have an obsession for whiteness creams and a fair complexion and want to use products that claim impossible transformations, think again, because the creams and lotions may cause redness, irritation, allergy (allergic dermatitis) and other problems, say dermatologists.

Dark side of fairness creams

There is a very dark side to this preoccupation with fairness products as many of them contain steroids, hydroquinone or mercury and are banned in various countries. But they're freely available in India, do not require a doctor's prescription and are routinely used by Indians with horrifying side effects, says Dr Sunaina Hameed, consultant dermatologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

Mercury can cause memory loss, numbness of hands and feet, kidney failure, insomnia and psychiatric disorders. Even after one stops using the cream, the mercury can stay in a person's body for over two months. Worse, the mercury in the cream reaches breast milk as well and can impact infants too. Hydroquinone can cause permanent discolouration, skin irritation and sun sensitivity. Steroid creams are the most frequently abused in India. “These creams cause permanent thinning of skin, excessive facial hair, pimples, stretch marks and extreme sun sensitivity. Betnovate cream and Panderm Plus are two such notorious examples,” says Dr Hameed.

There is no magic in fairness creams to start with. "Most of the fairness creams promise a lot but don’t deliver," says Dr Praveen Rodrigues, consultant dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, Vikram Hospital.

Fairness creams available over the counter at beauty shops can lighten tan or freckles and spots but a person's natural skin tone is genetically predestined, and cannot be lightened by any means, opine experts. If a person's lifestyle keeps him/her outdoors for several hours a day, then they must protect their skin from the sun. Not only to prevent a tan, but to prevent dark spots and delay the signs of ageing.

Ironically, tanning booths are a million-dollar industry in the West. Aim for a blemish-free and even-toned skin, wear your confidence on your sleeve, and you will definitely turn heads. A responsible dermatologist can help you achieve beautiful skin in a safe and effective manner.

"I see a disturbing trend, where mothers are using lightening creams on their young children and seem to take great pride in doing so! We are the new age Indians. It is time we got rid of the slave mentality and took pride in our beautiful brown skin," feels Dr Hameed.

Damaging effects

“Melanocytes (cells found at the dermal-epidermal junction ) are genetically determined. Pigment lightening creams sometime cause more damage to the cells and play havoc with free radicals disrupting the equilibrium and may even predispose the skin to cancer. Photo allergies are very common with these fairness creams. Photo allergies occur when the creams together with sunlight cause allergies and damage the skin," says Dr Praveen Rodrigues.

To support the claims of Dr Rodrigues, Dr Hanumanthayya, consultant dermatologist from Vydehi Medical College Hospital, says that the number of patients with allergic dermatitis caused by fairness creams, is steadily rising.

Geetanjali, a native from Gangavathi, had come to Bengaluru to meet her relative. She wanted to look very beautiful and applied creams available at a medical shop and four days later, noticed a red rash on her face. It was discovered that she was allergic to creams and had developed allergic dermatitis. “Patients in such case are asked to stop applying the cream and medication is given accordingly,” says Dr Hanumanthayya. — Yacoob Mohammed