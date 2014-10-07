BANGALORE: The city police are going all out to ease the traffic snarls by preparing to implement dedicated lanes for slow moving autorickshaws on several roads. This lane system project was launched on three main roads on Monday.

The project was implemented from Hudson Circle to Vittal Mallya Road and towards Richmond Circle.

Autorickshaws will have to travel on the right side of the road in the dedicated space provided to them.

On the road between Hudson Circle and Shivajinagar via Kasturba Road, Queens Road and MG Road, autorickshaws will have to travel on the left side of the road. Similarly, between Queens Circle and Raj Bhavan via CTO, they will have a dedicated lane on the left side of the road again.

According to DCP Rajendra Prasad, inspectors in all traffic stations across the city have been asked to identify possible roads for the implementation of this project. “We are looking at areas around Police Corner and Mysore Bank Circle as of now. Other areas are under consideration as well,” Prasad said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) B Dayananda said the police will study the effect of the current pilot project before starting similar projects across the city.

The premise behind the initiative is several instances of slow moving autorickshaws hindering the smooth movement of traffic in several areas. A sustained and large campaign to encourage autorickshaw drivers to use these lanes will soon follow along with dedicated policemen to guide auto drivers.