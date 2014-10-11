BANGALORE: The chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Manjula Manasa, and her team paid a surprise visit to the Bangalore University post-graduate students ladies’ hostel on Friday and were taken aback by the poor hygiene at the hostel.

The hostel is overcrowded with around 500 students allotted rooms in a hostel that can house up to 400 students with a minimum of six students per room. The amenities are sparse with twelve toilets for 500 students, unswept floors, shortage of drinking water and the list goes on.

Following complaints from the hostel students, the Women’s Commission team visited the hostel on Friday. The team interacted with the students and listened to their grievances.

“I came to know that students are facing several problems and I will communicate this to the Vice-Chancellor and write to the state government,” said Manjula Manasa.

She also said she will visit the hostel again after two months. Although the students are complaining about various issues, the warden and the other staff at the hostel have another version.

“These girls make a mess in the hostel, waste food and throw garbage in the hostel premises instead of using dust bins,” said a housekeeping staff on condition of anonymity.

However, the warden-in-charge, also a professor at the Kannada department, is fed up of managing the hostel and had offered to resign twice, which was not accepted by the Vice-Chancellor.