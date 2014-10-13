CHENNAI: Eating right and wellness at work are the key to having a healthier workforce in tomorrow’s world. These were the points addressed by panellists at Paradigm 2014, a national symposium on Work Place Health Dynamics conducted by the MBA Department of Ethiraj College on Thursday.

Eating right is the need of the hour; Children these days ignore homemade food and turn to junk food, which is a slow poison. People have to eat a bit of millet, which will give them their daily intake of proteins said chef Damu during his session.

Dr Rajkumar of Lifeline Hospital spoke about non-communicable diseases, the most common killer in the coming future. Hypertension and diabetes are the diseases that are currently ailing the workforce. People must cut down on sugar and salt and catch up on a good amount of sleep. Regarding eating habits he advises,“Eat like a king in the morning, a prince in the afternoon and a beggar at night for wellness,” he added.

Kandaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Labour said that most employees were not aware of the Labour Acts meant to protect employees in many aspects. He said that poor implementation and the employees lack of training and knowledge about labour laws in the country are a few pitfalls of the modern work environment.

Panellists like Dr J S Rajkumar, chef Damu, Murali Sundaram and others from other fields and specialities, looked into the dynamics of the Indian workplace and the need to incorporate the right knowledge about wellness, happiness, eating habits, active lifestyle and wellness programmes at workplaces.

Students enthusiastically took to the Q&A session, asking the panellists about everything from the right food to consume and happiness management. Paradigm 2014 had a technical session where research papers on health promotion practices and models across different workplaces were explored, and events like adzap, shipwreck and best manager.The programme was attended by more than 400 participants from various city colleges and few B-Schools across the State. The national symposium on ‘Work Place Health Dynamics’ was an initiative to inculcate a sense of responsibility in budding managers towards creating a healthy future for a better workplace.