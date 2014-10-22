BANGALORE: A 56-year-old man was stabbed him to death by his older stepbrother during a fight over ancestral property. The incident occurred at Azad Nagar in Chamarajpet on Tuesday.

The deceased Mohammad Rafiq was a resident of JP Nagar 5th Phase, 29th Cross. His brother Shamir Pasha (60), a resident of Azad Nagar, is absconding after the murder, police said.

Property dispute

Shamir Pasha and Mohammad Rafiq’s father Mohammad Khaleel had four wives and 18 children.

Khaleel had bequeathed crores worth of property in Azad Nagar to Rafiq. However, Pasha went to court in 2003 and was also living in the Azad Nagar home.

The court ruled in favour of Rafiq about a month ago. Recently, Rafiq went to the home with documents to get Pasha to leave the house. At this point, the dispute took a turn for the worse and Rafiq approached the police, police officials said.

On Tuesday, Rafiq informed the police and made a second attempt to get Pasha to vacate the house. He went to the house in the afternoon and parked his car in the shed. Pasha was watching Rafiq from the first floor and came down to talk to him, police said.

A heated argument ensued and Pasha pushed Rafiq into the shed, locked the doors and slashed Rafiq thrice on his neck with a sharp instrument. Rafiq died on the spot. Pasha locked up the house soon after and escaped, police said. A case has been registered at Chamarajpet police station.

Student Arrested for Duping Man

Cubbon Park police on Monday arrested a BBM student for conning a Chennai-based man of `30 lakh.

The accused Vikas had promised to arrange for a medical seat for the complainant’s daughter in a reputed college in the city.

Police recovered `19 lakh and a two-wheeler from Vikas. Murali, a native of Chennai, had filed a police complaint against Vikas, alias Vicky.

A senior police officer said Vicky, along with four of his friends, identified as Vishal alias Deepak Singh, Nihal alias Santosh, Rahul alias Rudraprathap Das and Sandeep Sidana, had rented an office on an hourly basis on Vittal Mallya Road where they met seat aspirants and their parents.

The officer said the group used to assure parents of aspirants that seats had been booked in colleges and charged them a handsome amount for the same. The group had accounts with Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Andhra Bank. Interestingly, these accounts were in the names similar to those of various directors of educational institutions. Police traced their calls and used CCTV footage and bank account transactions to track them.