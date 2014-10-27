CHENNAI: As this is the International year of Family Farming, 250 students from Classes 6 to 8 of SBIOA Model Matriculation and Higher Secondary School went on a field trip to Thandarai in Chengalpet district on October 11.

The students visited a farm developed by the Irular community and learnt about medicinal plants and their uses. They watched a documentary film that was based on the Irular community, after which they took a herb walk with a guide.