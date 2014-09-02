‘Political Leaders Facilitated NICE Scam’

Express News Service By

BANGALORE: Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has alleged that leaders from all political parties are involved in the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) scam.

KPRS leader Sriram Reddy told reporters here on Monday that there were High Court guidelines in 1996 on land required for projects. But the political leaders altered the blueprint and allowed the company to acquire 20 lakes and over 1,000 acres of government land, he alleged.

A large number of farmers have lost their lands and they should be rehabilitated under the new Land Acquisition Act, he urged the government.