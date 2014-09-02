BANGALORE: A software engineer was attacked by five assailants who robbed him of his laptop and jewellery. The incident took place in BTM Layout First Stage early Monday morning.

Rajshekar, a resident of Venkateshpura Layout, was walking home at 1.30 am after getting down from a bus from Chennai at Madiwala, when the incident took place. Five men, armed with machetes, surrounded him and demanded that he hand over the valuables in his possession. When Rajshekar protested, he was hit on his head and beaten up.

The miscreants took away his laptop, mobile, gold chain, `400 and his credit card, all worth about `1.26 lakh. An injured Rajshekar then walked 1.5 kms to Madiwala police station from where he was admitted to a private hospital.

Vodafone Employee Robbed of `5 Lakh

Three men who were riding a bike grabbed a bag containing `5 lakh from a Vodaphone company employee in Koramangala. Police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon when Umesh was on rounds collecting payments from customers.

The robbers, who grabbed the cash bag at Wipro Gate, were flagged down by a traffic policeman at Aishwarya junction for riding triples.

Fearing the robbery would come to light, the three panicked and left the bike behind and fled with just the cash bag.