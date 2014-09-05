CHENNAI: Esther Monisha, a former student of CSI Bain School, Kilpauk, and currently a student of IT at KCG College of Technology, Chennai, bagged the SpellBee International Grand Master title.

She was awarded a cash prize of `1 lakh in the Annual Award Ceremony held at Chinmaya Heritage Hall. Esther emerged the overall champion among 60,000 students from 300 schools from five states. As many as 500 students who won at various levels of the SpellBee competitions were awarded medals, trophies and prizes.

“SpellBee International is an English language development programme, conducted as a competition in more than 500 schools with INDIA Trust as its knowledge partner across the nation with 1,50,000 participants in the last four years,” said Devakanni, project director, INDIA Trust.