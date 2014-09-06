BANGALORE: Nostalgia means a different time and place but what architect and conservationist H C Thimmaiah misses most about Bangalore is a sense of space.

Thimmaiah remembers places that are gone, like Quality restaurant where he once ran into Zeenat Aman who, on popular demand, burst into Dum Maro Dum. And the HMV stores that he had designed and where he once took the Pakistani hockey team to buy Hindi music records.

But the city inhabiting his memories has vanished. Recent studies have confirmed that the quality of life in the city has suffered greatly due to haphazard growth, shrinking green cover, increasing air pollution and traffic density. For years now, architects and urban planning professionals have rued the lack of vision that has resulted in the chaos we see on our roads and in the way the city’s infrastructure functions.

Thimmaiah wistfully recalls the city where you could once play gully cricket, go for long bicycle rides past brimming water tanks and gardens. He says, “Change is inevitable but must be planned better. The intimate, self-sustaining neighbourhoods in the city are gone.”

And the core of the city cannot take any more public transport system, he maintains. So while he agrees that the ongoing Metro Rail project is a good option, he believes that it should penetrate into the residential, commercial, nearby localities and the satellite towns to significantly ease traffic woes. “The extension of its services should be thought of and planned now itself,” he says.

He came to Bangalore in the 1970s and while landing, could see the entire city sprawling between the four Kempegowda Towers. He recalls the leafy delights of Norris Road and Berlie Street in Langford Town and how every place in the city was at a walking distance and traffic flowed on both sides of Brigade Road.

Today Thimmaiah lives in Indiranagar which was once the sedate Defence Colony full of quiet bungalows and trees.

He shares, “When I built my house here, the only landmark was a petrol bunk. There was only one BDA Complex for shopping and now, there are so many malls. Where is the parking space for all the shoppers?”

The Bangalore of his youth was a beautiful landscaped city where most road junctions had circles with gardens.. “The first traffic signal was introduced at Rajbhavan Road - Coffee Board junction much later. We have erred in allowing uncontrolled growth in the core area of the city by not caring much for the infrastructure viz underground sanitary and drainage system, water supply and widening of the roads. As the city grew, traffic increased, footpaths started vanishing and the underground services got choked,” he observes.

Though there remain vestiges of past beauty in old heritage buildings, he says, it is unfortunate that mirror architecture has found its way into the city at the cost of traditional sensibilities of planning and design, natural light and ventilation.

“There is a misconception that ‘traditional’ design translates to ornate detailing... It can simply mean traditional in its response to climate, traditional in the material palette used or simply traditional in the organic flow of space. All of which can be married with modern design practices,” he reflects, adding that the fascinating accounts of the past architecture of Bangalore can and should be showcased in this manner.

In a recent short film made by tourist and Indophile Ryan Anderson, architect and city planner Bijoy Ramachandran of Hundredhands makes the same point as he talks about how hard it is to impose planning ideals from abroad on any Indian city. Bangalore, says he, perhaps needs a new design paradigm to address issues of housing and urban density that have emerged because of migration, increasing population and the absence of a strongly unifying architectural fabric.

He points out that the city’s bylaws were hurriedly drawn and most urban services including that of water and power run independently of each other without a sense of integration.

He says, “Somehow we think steel and glass identify us with development and a global aesthetic.” When all we really need is to work with our issues, our climate, our geography to really ‘develop’ authentically.

He cites the example of a Singapore-inspired tech park with steel and glass iconography that set the standard for other IT parks in Bangalore even though the buildings did not address the local climate or context.

The classic example of short-sightedness is the Metro and he says. “It was a great opportunity to redefine the cityscape but has more or less destroyed the fabric of the city.”

Senior architect Arun Nalapat agrees, “Bangalore seems to lack a focus on city planning and we need to drive long distances for everything we need. Maybe, a sector-wise planning would have served us the way it has served Chandigarh.”

Professor R Jaisim says, “Does it help to make so many flyovers and does road widening reduce traffic? Traffic has now infested even smaller residential lanes because the roads are always crowded. The problem is not just the lack of political will. We do not have good implementation of design proposals or citizenship and individual accountability.”

Till that happens, the state of the city will remain like a playground opposite his house, he says, where a building is being inexplicably built for a reason no one can fathom.