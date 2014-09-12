If you have some interest in cooking, you probably know basic processes like frying, mixing, blending, whisking, freezing, thawing and marinating. With food preparation come a hundred such processes. Even chopping has several shapes that can be achieved with different knives. A food enthusiast or a chef takes years to practise and perfect those techniques. Here are some lesser known processes that are used in the food industry.

Blanching: When you blanch a vegetable or fruit, you plunge it into boiling water for a short period of time, take it out and immediately shock it by plunging it into iced water or cold running water. This ‘shock’ lowers the temperature of the food suddenly, thus stopping the cooking process. This way the food is softened so it is edible but not so much that it becomes limp. It makes it easier to remove the skin of nuts like almonds and pistachios. The skinless nuts are used in desserts, because if they are used with their skin on, they become soggy and difficult to chew. Another vegetable that is cooked using this process is asparagus. It is dunked in boiling water for 30 seconds before being put in icy water. Thus the vegetable remains green and looks appetising while losing its raw taste.

Emulsifying: An emulsion is a mixture of two liquids (mostly fat and water) that are immiscible. Mixing vinegar and oil to make a vinaigrette for a salad is an example of emulsification. Since they are not soluble with each other, these liquids maintain their individual characteristics after being mixed. Mayonnaise and milk are emulsions. If you add a splash of vinegar to olive oil, the two will float separately in the container, one on top of the other. You can emulsify this to make it a vinaigrette by whisking it, thus breaking the vinegar into thousands of little droplets and essentially ‘mixing’ the two without making a solution. This way, water disperses in the fat, making a vinaigrette.

Another form of emulsion is fat dispersing in water, which is the case in mayonnaise and hollandaise sauce, both of which are egg based emulsions. Emulsification is achieved by ‘shearing power’, i.e. by beating, shaking and whisking.

Fermenting: Though fermentation is in essence decaying, it is a widely used process to make beer and bread. When you ferment something, you break down carbohydrates to carbon dioxide and alcohol. This is what makes beer and champagne bubbly and bread soft and spongy. Fermentation turns grape juice into wine. This process can be achieved by chemical means but is mostly obtained by introducing a biological agent called yeast into the food item that needs fermentation. This process is also used to make yogurts, cheese, vinegar, pickles.

Proving: Proving is a stage in bread-making where after yeast is added to the dough, it is set aside in a warm, moist environment and allowed to rise. Active powdered yeast, a living organism that should be kept refrigerated to keep it inactive and thus alive, is added to warm water to activate and then kneaded into the bread dough. When the dough is proofed or proved after an hour or so, the dough increases to almost double its original size, caused by the carbon dioxide released by yeast’s anaerobic respiration. This is an essential processes in any bakery.

Trussing: Trussing is a process used while roasting poultry — chicken, turkey, fowl or pigeon. Any bird that is going into the oven for roasting needs to be trussed, i.e. bound with twine to make it compact and to prevent its extremities (legs and wings) from drying out or burning. Thus the legs and wings are tied close to the body of the bird before it is put in the oven. There is a certain strategy to this as it has to be achieved by using just one piece of twine. Trussing helps to cook the fowl evenly.

Basting: This is another term used while roasting a whole fowl. Basting is moistening the bird that is roasting in the oven using butter or the juices that come out from the bird itself to prevent it from burning or drying. The instrument that is used for this process is a baster, a large dropper-like instrument. One can even use a ladle to achieve the same result of keeping the bird moist and juicy. Since birds should be properly cooked, they take a long time in the oven. A turkey takes three to four hours to cook through.

Basting helps in adding flavours of herbs that are in the sauce within the meat itself and also to keep the top layers from overcooking.