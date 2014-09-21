BANGALORE: An Indian architect with a Bangalore connection has been named “Young Leader of Tomorrow” by Time magazine for his pioneering work in designing affordable flood-proof houses for slum dwellers.

Alok Shetty (28) who has studied architecture at the University of Columbia, has worked on the LRDE slum in the city.

He is currently working with the Bangalore-based non-profit Parinaam Foundation, and is designing homes for hundreds of slum dwellers whose makeshift houses flood during the rains and become breeding grounds for diseases like malaria.

He designed flood-proof houses, costing `300, out of discarded scaffolding, bamboo and wood.

The houses are affordable and easy to set up as it takes only four hours to erect and dismantle them. Shetty is seeking government subsidies to bring the price down further for those who cannot afford the units.

Adaptive Architecture

“In my travels I saw vast stretches of rural India where infrastructure for health care and education was severely underdeveloped. Building facilities in these areas is not impossible but is time-consuming. Adaptive architecture can be an extremely effective solution to help address our developmental problems,” said Shetty.

“Often the simplest solutions are the best solutions,” said Shetty.

“Shetty epitomizes a growing breed of young leaders and entrepreneurs in India who are committed to finding solutions for a country undergoing rapid social and economic changes, some of which can leave India’s poorest struggling behind,” stated the Time report.

‘Proud of his Achievement’

The architect community in Bangalore is proud of Shetty’s achievement.

“It is a fantastic thing to have happened. This will have a huge impact on his (Shetty) career and he has a long way to go. We feel proud of the achievement,” said city-based architect Indrajit Kembhavi.