N Mala was honoured with the Best Teacher award by West Chennai Sahodaya Cluster on September 10 at SBOA School and Junior College, Chennai.

She completed her BCom, MCA, BEd and is a Mathematics-cum-Computer Science Teacher.

She is sincerely committed to her scholastic and non-scholastic duties and efficiently handles students in primary school.

She relinquished her promotional opportunities even after 15 years of dedicated service.