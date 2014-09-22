BANGALORE: Things you need

Packaging material

Paint or cover paper

Wire

Old bottle

Softboard pins

Method

Step 1: Paint or cover the packaging box completely

Step 2: Pin the softboard pins on one end of the box so that you can hang long chain or necklaces

Step 3: Cut the old bottle near the neck. Cut holes in the box so that the neck can pass through and lock it from down using the cap. Make slits on the bottle so that the earrings don’t run around.

Step 4: Using a long needle, make two holes on the top edge of the box. Pass the wire through it. Make sure it is long enough to be hung.

Step 5: In case you want to keep bangles as well, cut a toilet paper roll and glue it to the box instead of the bottle