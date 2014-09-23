KCV School Celebrates Teachers' Day

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 15 in Kolaperumal Chetty Vaishnav School, Chennai. PTA President Seetha Lakshmi welcomed the gathe-ring.

The Chief guest of the day, Dr N Gopalakrishnan, Professor, Department of Nephrology, Madras Medical College, was honoured with a memento by the school’s correspondent and secretary.

Gopalakrishnan appreciated the school for providing value-based education and advised the children to be confident, humane, sympathetic and cheerful. Mementos were given to all the teachers. Special mementos were given to teachers who completed 35 years, 30 years, 25 years and 15 years of service. The Management’s Best Teacher Awards were also presented.The vote of thanks was proposed by school pupil leader B Arrvind.

The programme came to an end with an entertainment programme presented by the students.